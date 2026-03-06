EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Mauritius and Bhutan, underlines India's commitment to deepen ties

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterparts from Mauritius and Bhutan on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.

EAM Jaishankar met Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepen partnership between two nations.

"Delighted to meet Bhutan Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026. Reaffirmed our commitment to deepen our unique partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

During his meeting with Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful, EAM Jaishankar underlined India's commitment to further enhance strategic partnership between two nations.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet FM Dhananjay Ritish Ramful of Mauritius. Underlined our commitment to further our enhanced strategic partnership."

The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, commenced in New Delhi on Thursday. The event, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Malta's Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg on the sidelines of the event.

"Good meeting with Deputy PM of Malta this afternoon. Appreciate his insights on the maritime industry," he posted on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar also met Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh. The talks between two ministers took place amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which was triggered by the joint US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and military infrastructure.

On the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue, EAM Jaishankar also met French Minister delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad, State Secretary in Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen, Tanzania's Deputy Foreign Minister Ng'waru Jumanne Maghembe, GLOBESEC think-tank founder and President Robert Vass and European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Co-founder and Director Mark Leonard.

