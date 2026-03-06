March 06, 2026 7:10 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Mauritius and Bhutan, underlines India's commitment to deepen ties

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Mauritius and Bhutan, underlines India's commitment to deepen ties

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterparts from Mauritius and Bhutan on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.

EAM Jaishankar met Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepen partnership between two nations.

"Delighted to meet Bhutan Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026. Reaffirmed our commitment to deepen our unique partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

During his meeting with Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful, EAM Jaishankar underlined India's commitment to further enhance strategic partnership between two nations.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet FM Dhananjay Ritish Ramful of Mauritius. Underlined our commitment to further our enhanced strategic partnership."

The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, commenced in New Delhi on Thursday. The event, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Malta's Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg on the sidelines of the event.

"Good meeting with Deputy PM of Malta this afternoon. Appreciate his insights on the maritime industry," he posted on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar also met Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh. The talks between two ministers took place amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which was triggered by the joint US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and military infrastructure.

On the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue, EAM Jaishankar also met French Minister delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad, State Secretary in Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen, Tanzania's Deputy Foreign Minister Ng'waru Jumanne Maghembe, GLOBESEC think-tank founder and President Robert Vass and European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Co-founder and Director Mark Leonard.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

From traditional farming to profitable floriculture: Surguja woman’s success story

From traditional farming to profitable floriculture: Surguja woman's success story

‘Your presence and wishes made it unforgettable,’ says Sachin Tendulkar in social media post after Arjun–Saaniya's wedding. .

‘Your presence and wishes made it unforgettable,’ says Sachin Tendulkar after Arjun–Saaniya's wedding

Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay revisit 26-year-old memory of Amitabh Bachchan welcoming them to KBC Season 1

Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay revisit 26-year-old memory of Amitabh Bachchan welcoming them to KBC Season 1

Mahhi Vij applauds Hardik Pandya’s ex wife Natasa Stankovic for raising son with love

Mahhi Vij applauds Hardik Pandya’s ex wife Natasa Stankovic for raising son with love

'Yaadein' actor Iqbal Khan enjoys a fun banter with Akshay Kumar on 'Wheel of Fortune'

'Yaadein' actor Iqbal Khan enjoys a fun banter with Akshay Kumar on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Rajasthan Regals complete dominating win to become inaugural champions of PGTI 72 The League at the Qutab Golf Course near New Delhi on Friday.

Rajasthan Regals complete dominating win to become inaugural champions of PGTI 72 The League

Sourabh Raaj Jain shares trick behind voice-acting while performing for camera

Sourabh Raaj Jain shares trick behind voice-acting while performing for camera

Indian Railways’ freight revenue rises by 3 pc to Rs 14,572 crore in Feb

Indian Railways’ freight revenue rises by 3 pc to Rs 14,572 crore in Feb

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Mauritius and Bhutan, underlines India's commitment to deepen ties

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Mauritius and Bhutan, underlines India's commitment to deepen ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Malta Deputy PM, appreciates his views on maritime industry

EAM Jaishankar meets Malta Deputy PM, appreciates his views on maritime industry