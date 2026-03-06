EAM Jaishankar meets Malta Deputy PM, appreciates his views on maritime industry

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Malta's Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Good meeting with Deputy PM of Malta this afternoon. Appreciate his insights on the maritime industry."

Borg arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the 11th Raisina Dialogue, being held from March 5-7.

Welcoming Borg to India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said: "Warm welcome to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg for participation in the 11th Raisina Dialogue. India and Malta enjoy friendly and cordial relations anchored in strong people-to-people ties."

Bilateral ties between India and Malta have been friendly, with a number of visits having been exchanged between the two sides. India was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Malta in 1964 and established diplomatic relations with it in 1965.

The Raisina Dialogue is organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dialogue on Thursday. Finland President Alexander Stubb joined the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

"The theme of the 2026 edition is 'Saṁskara – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement'. Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars: (i) Contested Frontiers: Power, Polarity, and Periphery; (ii) Repairing the Commons: New Groups, New Guardians, New Avenues; (iii) White Whale: The Pursuit of Agenda 2030; (iv) The Eleventh Hour: Climate, Conflict, and the Cost of Delay; (v) Tomorrowland: Towards a Tech-topia; (vi) Trade in the Time of Tariffs: Recovery, Resilience, Reinvention," the MEA stated.

