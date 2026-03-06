BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs for March 9-10, amid likely motion against Speaker

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, instructing them to remain present in the House next week, when the second phase of the Budget Session commences.

The directive stated that “very important legislative business” will be taken up in the House on March 9-10, and it thus necessitates their presence.

The instructions to all the BJP members in Lok Sabha come amid likely discussion on the motion in the House, seeking the removal of the Speaker Om Birla over alleged bias and partisan approach against the Opposition.

“All BJP Members are informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for passing in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the 9th March 2026 and Tuesday, the 10th March 2026,” said the BJP whip, dated March 6, signed by BJP’s chief whip in Lok Sabha – Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.

“All members in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House on both the days and support the Government's stand,” it added.

Reports suggest that the Lok Sabha is likely to take up the resolution, moved by the Opposition, against Speaker Om Birla as early as on March 9, for alleged partisan conduct against the Opposition, during a fierce face-off in the Parliament over former Army chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoirs.

Speaker Om Birla is also likely to be present; however, he is unlikely to chair the proceedings of the House as he had vowed to recuse himself from the proceedings the day the Opposition moved a resolution against him.

According to laid-down rules and guidelines, Om Birla will have the right to vote against the resolution when it comes up before the House.

More than 100 members from the Opposition had submitted a notice for resolution against the Lok Sabha Speaker in the first part of the Budget Session.

Congress and Opposition were furious with the Speaker’s alleged bias towards Rahul Gandhi as they charged him with multiple accusations, claiming that the LoP was denied a chance to reply to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address, his right to raise alarming reports of ‘advancing’ Chinese troops during Galwan face-off was snatched and when the Opposition protested against it, as many as eight of them were suspended.

Notably, the Congress party is also understood to have issued a similar whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House for three days from March 9 to March 11.

As the Budget Session reconvenes after the recess, the House is set to witness fresh fireworks and tempers flare as the Opposition members will mount fresh efforts to remove Om Birla, currently pursuing his second term as the Lok Sabha Speaker.

--IANS

mr/uk