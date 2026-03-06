March 06, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Women at Gujarat Biotechnology University drive scientific research

Gandhinagar, March 6 (IANS) Female students and faculty at Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) are making significant contributions to scientific research, reflecting the growing role of women in India’s science and technology sector.

The university has supported women researchers through its Women Development Cell (WDC), established in 2023, which provides counselling, an Internal Complaints Committee, and on-campus childcare facilities for working mothers.

“When a woman is in the laboratory, she is shaping the future of society," the officials stated.

GBU women are conducting research across areas including cardiovascular disease, cancer, environmental science, and plant genetics.

Faculty achievements include Dr Surya Ramachandran, recipient of the Prof. Indira Parikh – 50 Women in Education Leaders Award and the Exemplary Services Award in Cardiovascular Science from IACS India; Dr Kanti Kiran, selected for the Indo-German WISER Grant; Dr Rohini Nair, who received over Rs 1 crore from the Gates Foundation for research on heavy menstrual bleeding; and Dr Nisha Singh, with over 80 publications and three patents, awarded the SERB Women Excellence Award 2024 and the INSA Medal for Young Scientists.

Student achievements have also been notable. The first M.Sc. batch of 2025 saw four out of five students in the Biotechnology department receive gold medals.

Fifty students received Rs 2.5 lakh each under the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) for independent research projects.

Student teams led by Kalyani Vikhani and Sanskriti won top honours at the BIOQUEST Hackathon and WAAH Science Laureate Awards for work on mRNA therapy.

Several students have qualified for DBT-JRF and CSIR-UGC JRF fellowships and have been selected for advanced research at the University of Edinburgh in the UK.

GBU will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 9 with a lecture on “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” by Dr Deepanwita Chattopadhyay of IKP Knowledge Park, Hyderabad.

Officials further added, “Women empowerment at GBU is not just about equality; it is about driving the next wave of scientific innovation. Achievements at global platforms such as NBEC and IIT Bombay’s GENVISION 2025 reflect this vision.”

--IANS

mys/uk

