Sourabh Raaj Jain shares trick behind voice-acting while performing for camera

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Sangemarmar’, has shared that he doesn’t think about the voice-modulation aspect of acting while performing for the camera.

Sourabh comes from a radio background, and has a very commanding voice. But, when it comes to television or streaming media, Sourabh lets his emotions take the front seat, and drive his tonal quality during the scenes.

He told IANS, “If I am playing a character and I have a modulation requirement as per the scenes, then that comes out without even thinking that I need to do it. Because if you are in the moment and in the emotions, then you don't have to pre-think that in that particular word or in that particular line, I am going to modulate in that manner”.

He further mentioned, “It just happens. That is I think what expressing is all about. Be with your facial expressions or be with the voice”.

Meanwhile, ‘Sangemarmar’ takes viewers across two distinct timelines spanning across 25 years. It follows the deeply moving journey of Amrita, a woman whose life is redefined by a single, pivotal choice. When faced with a crossroads, Amrita chooses the weight of family responsibility over her personal aspirations and a growing romance with Aditya.

The series is directed by Vikram Ghai, and follows the story of love, family, and the choices that shape lives over time. The series carries the warmth and emotional storytelling that Sooraj Barjatya is known for. It features also Sheen Savita Dass along with Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Swati Tarar, Jaya Ojha, Avinash Wadhwani, and others.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd, the series is available to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/

