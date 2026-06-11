June 11, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

Madhoo reminisces about 90s nightlife, shares how Manoj Bajpayee met her at a nightclub

Madhoo reminisces about 90s nightlife, shares anecdote about Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo has opened up about her lively days in the 1990s. Speaking exclusively to IANS, she recalled how she used to enjoy Mumbai’s nightlife with her college and school friends rather than people from the film industry.

She shared nostalgic memories of frequently visiting popular nightclubs of that era and “painting Bombay red” with her close group of friends. Madhoo also recalled a fun incident involving actor Manoj Bajpayee.

She shared, “My party gang was not from the film world. My party gang was my college mates and my school mates. And we painted Bombay red. From RGs to 1900s to Raspberry Rhinoceros to Cyclone, all these J49, all the nightclubs. I was a regular. In fact, Manoj Bajpai ji remembers an incident where after his Satya released, he said he came to J49.”

“And there he saw me partying. And he came with his buddies and he said, hey, look there, Madhu, Madhu, Madhu. And then apparently, I went up to him and said, introduced myself because I had seen his film and as I told you, I became a fan or whatever. So, I believe I went up to him and said, introduced myself. So, he talked about it. So, imagine Manoj Bajpai has seen me in J49,” she added.

Madhoo and Manoj Bajpayee will be seen together in the upcoming financial thriller "Governor," which is inspired by the events surrounding the 1990 Indian economic crisis. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

Madhoo is known for her work across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. She has appeared in several notable films, including “Phool Aur Kaante,” “Roja,” “Allari Priyudu,” “Yoddha,” and “Gentleman.”

--IANS

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