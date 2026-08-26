Madhoo recalls how Kuku Kohli’s one phone call made her an overnight star

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Madhoo recalled how one phone call from filmmaker Kuku Kohli changed her life and turned her into an overnight star.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she remembered receiving the filmmaker’s call on a random evening and described it as the moment that transformed her from an ordinary girl into a star. Reacting to the news of Kuku Kohli’s demise, Madhoo said she was unable to believe that he had passed away. She also recalled meeting him less than a year ago, saying he was “hale and hearty and happy” when they met.

The actress also looked back on her first interaction with Kuku Kohli and the impact it had on her life. She recalled how a phone call from the filmmaker on an otherwise ordinary evening changed everything for her. Madhoo shared, “Oh my God, I just heard that he has passed away. I can’t believe it. I met him less than a year ago. In fact, I met him very recently, and he was hale and hearty and happy.”

“After so many years, I had reconnected with him, and we spoke about how we first met and what he thought of me. I just can’t believe it. Life is so unpredictable, and I can’t believe this.”

She added, “And that one phone call from Kuku ji made me a star. I went from being an ordinary girl to becoming an overnight star because of that one phone call I received from him on a random evening. Oh my God, may he rest in peace. Dear God.”

Madhoo collaborated with filmmaker Kuku Kohli on the 1991 action-romance “Phool Aur Kaante,” which marked her Bollywood debut. She played Pooja, the female lead and love interest of Ajay Devgn’s character. The film went on to become a major box-office success and also marked Ajay Devgn’s debut in Hindi cinema.

The movie also featured Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, and Jagdeep.

Kuku Kohli passed away at the age of 77. The news was confirmed by Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) President Abhay Sinha, who expressed grief over the veteran director’s demise.

--IANS

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