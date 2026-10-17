Bihar: ‘Made in Pakistan’ bedsheets found on sale in Motihari; police question two vendors

Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Police in Bihar’s Motihari have detained two itinerant vendors for questioning after complaints that bedsheets bearing the label “Made in Pakistan” were being sold in the city on Saturday.

Investigators are tracing the source of the products and examining how they entered the local market.

According to East Champaran Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat, a similar complaint had been reported a few days earlier under the Raghunathpur police station.

"On Saturday, police received another complaint about the sale of such bedsheets in the Chandmari area, prompting further action," Prabhat said.

During the investigation, the name of Om Sai Textiles, located at Pandal Chowk in the Banjariya police station area, emerged as a possible source of supply.

The two vendors reportedly told police that they had purchased the bedsheets from the establishment and sold them while travelling through different localities.

They claimed the products were used bedsheets sourced from various parts of India and abroad.

However, the actual origin of the bedsheets and the authenticity of the “Made in Pakistan” labels have not yet been independently established.

SP Swarn Prabhat said investigators were examining how the used bedsheets reached Bihar and who was involved in their procurement and distribution.

The inquiry is focusing on the supplier, the textile trader’s alleged role and other possible links in the supply chain.

Police are also seeking to establish who ordered the products and where they were originally sourced.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details about the origin of the bedsheets and any possible wider distribution network are expected to emerge after verification of the evidence and statements collected by the police.

Earlier, on October 7, two young men in the Raghunathpur police station area were selling new bedsheets for just two hundred rupees.

Seeing such a low price, many locals immediately began making purchases.

However, when one buyer noticed the tag on a bedsheet, which read "Made in Pakistan", it caused quite a stir.

--IANS

ajk/dan