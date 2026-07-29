July 29, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

Maanayata Dutt shares heartfelt moments from Sanjay Dutt’s birthday celebration, writes ‘You are my greatest blessing’

Maanayata Dutt shares heartfelt moments from Sanjay Dutt’s birthday celebration, writes ‘You are my greatest blessing’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Maanayata Dutt celebrated husband Sanjay Dutt’s 67th birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

She shared special moments from the birthday celebration and expressed her love and admiration for the actor with an emotional note. Taking to Instagram, Maanayata shared glimpses from the celebration and called Sanjay her ‘greatest blessing, strength, and a source of happiness in her life.’ She posted an image featuring her posing with the actor alongside their children, twins Shahraan and Iqra. A chocolate cake could be seen placed on the table. The star wife also added the song “Dil Tu Jaan Tu ” by Gurnazar to the post.

“You are my greatest blessing, my strength, and my happiest place. Thank you for filling my life with love, laughter, and endless support. I pray this year brings you good health, happiness, and all the success you deserve. I love you today, tomorrow, and always. Happy Birthday! @duttsanjay,” wrote Maanayata Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt turned 67 on Wednesday, and heartfelt birthday wishes poured in from family members, friends, and fans on social media. His sister Priya Dutt marked the occasion with an emotional tribute, recalling how her brother stood as a pillar of strength for the family during challenging times.

Priya shared a heartfelt birthday note along with a nostalgic video, highlighting Sanjay’s role in their lives, and revealed how he beautifully filled the void of both a mother and a father figure.

Sanjay Dutt’s children also shared special birthday wishes for the actor. His twins, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt, along with his elder daughter Trishala Dutt, penned heartfelt messages for their father on his special day. Shahraan shared a picture with Sanjay, seemingly from a special occasion, where the father-son duo was seen twinning in elegant white traditional outfits.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata Dutt in 2008. The couple welcomed their twins, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt, in October 2010.

Sanjay Dutt was earlier married to actress Richa Sharma. The couple had a daughter, Trishala Dutt. Richa passed away in 1996 after a prolonged battle with a brain tumor.

--IANS

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