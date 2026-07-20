Maanayata Dutt shares glimpse of Sanjay Dutt's FIFA World Cup family night with twins

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into a cosy family game night as the actor watched the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with his twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Taking to her social media account, Maanayata shared a couple of videos from the family's living room. The clip showed the match playing on a giant television as the family watched the nail-biting encounter between Argentina and Spain.

Sanjay Dutt was seen relaxing in an armchair dressed in an all-white outfit. As the camera panned towards him, the actor called daughter Iqra, who was seated behind him on the couch.

Iqra immediately leaned in beside her father and they both smiled and posed for the video.

During the match, Shahraan could also be heard enthusiastically cheering after a goal.

She captioned the story, "Family game night," along with the flags of Argentina and Spain.

For the uninitiated, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final was held at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Spain defeated defending champions.

Talking about Sanjay and Maanayata's love story, it began in the mid-2000s through common friends.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on February 7, 2008.

In October 2010, they welcomed twins, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

Apart from Shahraan and Iqra, Sanjay is also father to daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to late actress Richa Sharma. Trishala lives in the United States and shares a close bond with her father despite the distance.

Earlier this year, on Father's Day, Sanjay surprised Trishala by flying to the U.S. to spend time with her.

–IANS

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