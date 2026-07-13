India-made warships come of age as guardians of maritime frontiers

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The India-made Nilgiri, Sandhayak and Arnala classes of warships in the Indian Navy fleet reflect the steady evolution of the country’s naval capability and defence manufacturing. The three classes of Naval vessels strengthen surface combat, hydrography and coastal anti-submarine warfare, according to an official factsheet released on Monday.

Each class is designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built in Indian shipyards. They demonstrate India's growing expertise in designing and building complex frontline warships. Their expanding production also deepens self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Last month’s commissioning of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray demonstrate the steady expansion of these indigenous warship classes. INS Mahendragiri further strengthens this capability, according to the factsheet.

Built with high indigenous content, these platforms embody Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthen India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. They sustain Indian shipyards, support hundreds of MSMEs and generate thousands of skilled jobs. Together, they enhance maritime security, support the Blue Economy and reinforce India's position as a leading maritime power.

As India's maritime interests expand, these indigenous warship classes will safeguard national interests and reinforce India's position across the Indian Ocean Region, the factsheet explains.

The Indian Navy is a primary security provider in the Indian Ocean Region. It safeguards a coastline of about 11,098 kilometres, an Exclusive Economic Zone of nearly 2.4 million square kilometres, and sea lanes carrying close to 90 per cent of India's trade by volume. Achieving this requires a balanced fleet, with each class of warship contributing to a distinct layer of maritime security. In India, four new-generation indigenous naval platforms inducted in just one month now bring this layered approach to life.

The ability to deter and fight on the ocean surface sits at the front of this structure. The latest in this segment are Nilgiri-class stealth frigates which are built under Project 17A for high-intensity operations. Their reduced radar, thermal and acoustic signatures improve survivability in combat.

Maritime power also depends on a deep understanding of the seas. The Sandhayak-class Survey Vessel (Large) ships strengthen India's hydrographic capability. They map the seabed, gather ocean data and produce accurate nautical charts for safe navigation. This work supports naval operations, maritime trade and the Blue Economy, and it reinforces India's standing as a trusted hydrographic partner across the Indian Ocean Region.

Closer to the coastline, anti-submarine warfare forms the next layer of defence. The Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts are designed to detect and neutralise submarines in littoral waters. Alongside their core roles, all three classes can take on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and search and rescue missions.

Together, they mark the success of India's indigenous shipbuilding programmes. Their move into serial production strengthens maritime security, advances Aatmanirbhar Bharat and shows India's growing ability to design and build its own warships.

--IANS

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