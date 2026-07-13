Kushal Tandon tells Aly Goni: ‘Jo karna hai bahar karte hai’

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) As tensions continue to escalate in “Alliance”, contestants Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni and Arsalan Goni attempt to clear the air. What begins as a calm conversation, however, soon takes a dramatic turn, spiralling into a heated confrontation.

Caught between his Alliance and his brother, Arslan tried to keep the conversation from going downhill.

Standing by his point, Aly maintained that he wasn't targeting Kushal but taking a stand for Vanshaj, said: "Subha maine kya bola abhi yaha beth ke... disrespect karna age ko leke maine pura bola ke in logo ko maja kyu aata hai, but aapko yeh baat samjhni padegi ki uss ladke ne age ko leke kuch bola hi nahi hai pure season mein bhai. (This morning, what did I say while sitting here? I clearly said that making disrespectful remarks about someone's age is wrong, and I don't understand why people find it amusing. But you also need to understand that the boy hasn't said a single thing about anyone's age throughout the entire season, brother.)"

As the discussion continued, Kushal acknowledged what had shaped his opinion, said, "Mera pre notion tha ke ussne badtameezi kari hai, mera usse aur kuch nahi tha. (I had a preconceived notion that he had behaved disrespectfully. Other than that, I had no issue with him.)"

A System Alert soon interrupted the calm, asking the Allies to face what the outside world had been saying about them. Each alliance nominated one representative for the task, with Ruhee Dosani stepping up for the Kings, Zaid Darbar for the Hunters, Rivva Kishan for the Warriors and Nikhil Chinapa representing the Legends.

The consequence was immediate; Nikhil Chinnapa found himself on the To Be Deleted list, proving once again that inside the headquarters, fortunes can change within minutes.

Kushal questioned Aly's intentions, believing the newest Ally was quietly encouraging others to stand against him, while Aly insisted he had only been asking everyone to play fearlessly.

The confrontation reached its peak when Kushal openly challenged Aly, stating: "Jo karna hai bahar karte hai kyuki andar toh kuch kar nahi sakte... mein toh bol raha hu task le aao aur karlo bhidne wala one on one kal ke kal. (Whatever has to happen, let's settle it outside because we can't do anything inside. I'm saying, just bring on a task and we'll go head-to-head, one-on-one, as early as tomorrow.)"

Aly remained unfazed, replying, "Jo marzi karna hai bhai. (Do whatever you want brother.)"

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning.

Following the latest reshuffle, Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Agu Stanley Chiedozie form the Kings. Sohail Khan, Vriddhi Patwa, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar make up the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arslan Goni and Niti Taylor are the Warriors, while Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya form the Legends, with Mini Mathur continuing as the Ace of the headquarters.

The show airs on Prime Video.

--IANS

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