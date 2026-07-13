Rights body condemns two more custodial deaths in Bangladesh, demands independent probe

Paris, July 13 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation condemned the recent custodial deaths of an Awami League activist and another accused in Bangladesh, warning that the incidents raise serious human rights concerns over the right to life, the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the right to health, and the state's duty of care towards people in custody.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) alleged that both incidents constitute grave violations of the Constitution of Bangladesh, domestic law, and the country's binding obligations under international human rights law.

Citing reports, the rights body said that 40-year-old Moniruzzaman Monir Matubbar, a leader of the Awami League's youth wing, Jubo League, died on July 8 while in custody at Dhaka Central Jail.

"His family members and political associates have alleged that he had long suffered from chronic cardiovascular disease and diabetes but was denied timely and adequate medical treatment while in state custody, resulting in his death due to medical neglect," JMBF noted.

In a separate incident, 22-year-old Rubel Mia reportedly died on July 10 during police custody at Nikli Police Station in Kishoreganj district.

"While law enforcement authorities have asserted that his death resulted from suicide, members of his family have alleged that he was subjected to torture while in custody and that the subsequent characterisation of his death as suicide was intended to conceal the true circumstances surrounding his death," the JMBF highlighted.

The rights body called on the Government of Bangladesh to establish, without delay, an independent, impartial, transparent, and effective judicial inquiry, preferably under the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, with the participation of independent forensic and human rights experts, where appropriate, in accordance with international standards governing the investigation of potentially unlawful deaths.

"Every death occurring in state custody demands the highest level of judicial scrutiny because the state exercises exclusive control over the life and well-being of persons deprived of their liberty. Allegations that individuals continue to die in custody as a result of torture or the denial of adequate medical care, if left uninvestigated and unpunished, undermine the rule of law, erode public confidence in the administration of justice, and foster a climate of impunity," said Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF.

Shahanur said the reports suggest that a pattern seen during the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has continued under the newly constituted Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government, with allegations that Awami League members and supporters have died in prison due to alleged medical neglect and in police custody following alleged torture.

"These allegations require independent judicial scrutiny consistent with Bangladesh's constitutional guarantees and its international human rights obligations. Accountability is indispensable to preventing recurrence and restoring public confidence in state institutions," he added.

JMBF reiterated that the effective investigation of every custodial death, the prosecution of those responsible, and the provision of effective remedies to victims are indispensable components of the rule of law and Bangladesh's obligations under both its Constitution and international human rights law.

"Ending impunity for custodial torture and deaths is essential to safeguarding public confidence in the administration of justice and ensuring the meaningful protection of the fundamental rights and dignity of all persons deprived of their liberty," it added.

--IANS

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