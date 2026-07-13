Australian artist, Indian coppersmith unite to showcase centuries-old metalworking tradition

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) An Australian artist and a master coppersmith from India have teamed up together to celebrate centuries-old metalworking tradition through an exhibition, highlighting the growing cultural connection between the two nations.

The exhibition titled ‘Analogue and Alchemy’ brings together Australian artist Elliot Bastianon and Punjab’s master coopersmith Hari Krishan, combining contemporary sculptural practice with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)-recognised Thathera tradition of hand-crafted copper and brass work.

Bastianon, an Australian artist residing in New Delhi, is famous for his creative approach of working with metal. He makes wall-mounted and freestanding sculptures by stacking the same pieces together and then using electroplating to turn them into dense, geological-like structures, The Australia Today reported.

In the exhibition, he is working with Hari Krishan, whose traditional hand-forming techniques have been passed down through generations for over 200 years, The Australia Today reported.

The collaboration between Australian artist and coppersmith from India explores the relationship between heritage and innovation, demonstrating how traditional knowledge can inspire new forms of artistic expression while preserving the survival of endangered crafts.

The exhibition demonstrates strengthening cultural ties between India and Australia, showcasing how creative partnerships can preserve cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for contemporary art.

In a post on Instagram, Australian High Commission in India stated, "Innovation thrives at the intersection of tradition and modernity. In a remarkable cross-cultural collaboration, Australian artist Elliot Bastianon has teamed up with Punjab's master coppersmith Hari Krishan to present 'Analogue and Alchemy' - an exhibition that blends contemporary sculptural practice with the UNESCO-recognised Thathera craft using hand-crafted copper and brass."

"Beyond the striking visual art, this partnership supports a rare, generational North Indian metalworking tradition. It's a powerful example of how international creative collaboration can preserve cultural heritage while driving artistic innovation, reflecting deepening Australia-India cultural ties," it added.

The craft of the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru constitutes the traditional technique of manufacturing brass and copper utensils in Punjab, according to the statement released by the UNESCO. The metals used – copper, brass and certain alloys – are believed to be beneficial for health.

--IANS

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