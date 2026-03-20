'Look forward to working closely': PM Modi congratulates Charnvirakul on his election as Thailand's PM

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Thailand's Prime Minister and expressed readiness to work closely with him.

PM Modi stated that he and Charnvirakul will further deepen the strategic partnership between India and Thailand.

In his congratulatory message on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership. Our ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties. India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples."

PM Modi's congratulatory message came after Charnvirakul, a candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party, was re-elected as Thailand's PM after he secured a simple majority in a vote cast by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Charnvirakul, whose party holds majority of the seats in the freshly-elected House of Representatives, was pitted for Thailand PM's position against Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, which secured second spot in the elections in February, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a roll call vote, Charnvirakul received 293 votes, surpassing the simple majority of 499 members in the lower house needed for approval, House Speaker Sophon Zaram said. Zaram stated that Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut secured 119 votes in his favour.

In his address, Charnvirakul assured members of parliament and senators that he would collaborate with all representatives to ensure Thailand's prosperity and the public interest of its people.

Charnvirakul is pending endorsement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to officially assume his new term as the 32nd PM of Thailand.

Charnvirakul has been Thailand's PM since September last year after securing a win in the parliamentary vote after Thailand Constitutional Court's decision removed former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her premiership for breaching the constitution of the nation over an ethics breach.

--IANS

akl/rad