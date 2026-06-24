'Look forward to building on our Strategic Partnership': Ethiopian PM thanks PM Modi for wishes

Addis Ababa, June 24 (IANS) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on his election triumph and stated that he is looking forward to building on the Strategic Partnership.

Describing the Prime Minister as a "trusted friend and elder brother", PM Abiy Ahmed Ali said PM Modi's historic mandate speaks to the enduring democratic strength of the world's largest democracy.

"Thank you, Your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusted friend and elder brother whose historic mandate speaks to the enduring democratic strength of the world's largest democracy. Ethiopia and India share bonds rooted in history, partnership, and shared ambition for our peoples. We look forward to building on our Strategic Partnership and continuing this journey together! Namaste," Abiy Ahmed Ali posted on X.

Ali made the statement in response to PM Modi's congratulatory message on X on the former's decisive victory in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections.

PM Modi on Tuesday congratulated Abiy Ahmed Ali and his Prosperity Party on their win in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections and stated that India cherishes its historic, multifaceted and deep-rooted ties with Ethiopia.

“Heartiest congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the Prosperity Party for a decisive victory in the Ethiopian parliamentary elections,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“India greatly cherishes its historic, multifaceted and deep-rooted ties with Ethiopia. I fondly recall my visit to Ethiopia last year and look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and the bonds of friendship between our peoples,” he added.

PM Modi's congratulatory message came after the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on Sunday declared the ruling Prosperity Party as the winner of the country's seventh General Election.

Announcing the official results in Addis Ababa, the NEBE said the PP secured 438 of the 486 contested seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR), the lower chamber of Ethiopia's Parliament, in the June 1 General Election.

Under Ethiopia's Constitution, the political party or coalition that wins a majority in the HoPR is mandated to form the government and nominate the Prime Minister.

In December last year, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Ethiopia. During his visit, PM Modi and PM Abiy Ahmed Ali held detailed discussions covering a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, economic engagement and strategic partnership. They planted saplings at the Ethiopian House of People's Representatives, as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and Ethiopia's 'Green Legacy' initiatives.

PM Modi also addressed a Joint Session of Ethiopian Parliament which was a special honour accorded to him on his first bilateral visit to the country. During the visit, PM Modi was also conferred Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'

--IANS

akl/rad