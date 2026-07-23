Kejriwal shares traders’ advisory calling for closure of shops by 6.30 pm today, questions govt’s intent

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that unprecedented security measures have been deployed while ambulances have piled up in and around Jantar Mantar, the epicentre of students' protest against NEET paper leaks, questioning the government’s intent and objective behind such escalation.

Kejriwal’s criticism came on the back of an “urgent” advisory by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), which he also shared on his X handle.

The advisory has asked all shop owners and office establishments in the Connaught Place area, including restaurants and offices, to shut down by 6.30 p.m., asking them to strictly comply with the instructions.

“As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it is has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026. All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury..,” the NDTA advisory read.

It also asked all the owners to co-operate and ensure strict compliance to avoid any unpleasant situation.

The AAP chief, pointing to untimely closure of business centres, hurled questions at the government and asked whether the government was “planning to attack the children at Jantar Mantar today?"

Kejriwal and AAP have been highly critical of the government over irregularities in recent examinations and also ‘inaction’ in fixing accountability. The AAP chief has extended support to the students, saluting their ‘indomitable’ spirit and standing firm in the face of a 'brutal' crackdown.

The AAP supremo also cautioned the Modi government on Wednesday night via a video appeal against attempting any ‘misadventure’ on the protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

In the self-recorded video, Kejriwal flagged reports of a sudden surge in security at the venue as well as restricted Internet access around the demonstration site and asked, “Whether the government was readying for a brutal crackdown on protesting students?”

He said that he got information from ‘known sources’ about security build-up in the area and curtailed Internet access in the area, triggering the likelihood of an imminent crackdown.

In the same video, he cautioned the Prime Minister against any attempts to forcibly suppress the students’ movement.

--IANS

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