July 23, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Zimbabwe lose Milton Shumba to injury ahead of India T20Is; Innocent Kaia named replacement

Zimbabwe lose Milton Shumba to injury ahead of India T20Is; Innocent Kaia named replacement. Photo credit;' Zimbabwe Cricket

Harare, July 23 (IANS) Zimbabwe have suffered a setback on the eve of their three-match T20I series against India, with batter Milton Shumba ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury. The hosts have drafted Innocent Kaia into the squad, with the opener already joining the team ahead of Thursday's series opener at the Harare Sports Club.

Shumba underwent medical scans on Tuesday that confirmed the extent of the injury, ending his involvement in the series before a ball had been bowled. The 25-year-old had only recently returned to Zimbabwe's T20I setup during the home series against Bangladesh, featuring in all three matches after an absence from the format since 2022.

Kaia, who replaces him in the squad, also returns to the shortest format after a lengthy gap. His previous T20I appearance came in July 2024, coincidentally against India at the same venue where the upcoming series will be played.

The latest change comes after Zimbabwe had already refreshed their 15-man squad by recalling all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and left-arm fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri, while handing wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga his maiden T20I call-up.

Madhevere returns after missing the Bangladesh series, while Nyamhuri has recovered from the injury that sidelined him for those matches. Tsiga, meanwhile, has been rewarded with his first opportunity in international T20 cricket following consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga, who stepped into the Bangladesh squad as Nyamhuri's replacement, has retained his place for the India series. However, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa have been omitted from the latest squad.

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe in the three-match contest, with fixtures scheduled for July 23, 25 and 26 in Harare.

Despite losing the T20I series to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe head into the contest with confidence after a productive home campaign in which they secured a one-off Test victory and claimed the ODI series 2-1.

India, on the other hand, arrive in Harare looking to reverse a difficult run in the shortest format. The visitors have lost their last six T20Is, including a series defeat to Ireland followed by a 4-0 loss to England, and will be aiming to begin the Zimbabwe tour with a much-needed turnaround.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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