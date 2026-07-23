‘Sports becoming a more viable career path’: India's High Commissioner to the UK on country's sporting growth

Glasgow, July 23 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Periasamy Kumaran, expressed confidence in the country's sporting progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the sidelines of an event organised to support Team India ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Reflecting on India's evolving sports ecosystem, Kumaran said the rise of professional leagues, greater career opportunities for athletes and initiatives promoting fitness have placed the country on the right trajectory, while emphasising that sustained efforts from the government, private sector and educational institutions remain essential for continued success.

Pointing to the expanding sporting landscape in India, Kumaran said the growth of multiple professional leagues has transformed sports into a more sustainable career option for young athletes.

“Surely there is a lot of excitement in India that it is going to be a very, very big version of the Commonwealth Games. There is a lot of attention being given to sports; there is no doubt about it. There are a number of domestic leagues that are developing very well; cricket is of course the most visible aspect of this. But I am also happy to see that there is a badminton league, a kabaddi league, and a number of other sports leagues that are coming up. It also gives our youngsters more viable opportunities for a sports career.

“Indian parents have difficulty allowing their children to pursue a sports career because they think it is not a lifelong career that can support them with their financial needs. But increasingly, the emergence of sports leagues in India has made it a more viable career. The career lengths have increased; post-sporting career opportunities have also increased in terms of sports management, coaching, etc., because there is a sustained pipeline of sportsmen and women and athletes. So it is increasingly becoming a more viable career path for many youngsters. That is a good thing; that is good news for our youngsters because the economy expands, the opportunities expand, and in general the health of the population expands,” Kumaran told IANS.

While acknowledging the progress, Kumaran cautioned that India still has significant ground to cover considering its population size and sporting potential.

“We still have a long way to go; compared to our population, our record in sports needs to improve more, but we are on the right path, and there is a need for sustained effort on the part of everyone- the government, private sector in terms of support and sponsorship for sporting activities, schools, colleges. We have to find a way to make sports a more active part of our lives and our economy and also encourage people to pursue it not only for the sake of health but also as a community activity and find ways to integrate it into our normal lifestyles,” he added.

Looking ahead to the Commonwealth Games, starting on Thursday, Kumaran said he hopes India delivers a stronger medal-winning performance while keeping an eye on the country's long-term ambitions as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 edition.

“I hope that the Indian contingent wins more medals this time, has a healthier conversion rate or a higher conversion rate compared to our past performances. This is a somewhat truncated version of the Commonwealth Games because there are fewer disciplines happening this time. But the Ahmedabad version in 2030 will be a full version, and we should be prepared to increase our medal tally compared to past performances. And I hope it happens,” he stated.

Kumaran also praised Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for organising a cycling initiative aimed at rallying support for Team India while promoting healthier lifestyles among the Indian community.

“I'm very happy that the minister took the initiative to organise this cycling initiative to support Team India. It's very important that the Team India delegation and the Indian community here support our sports contingent. Prime Minister has spoken a number of times about the increasing obesity in India and the need for us to adopt a healthier lifestyle, and it gave rise to the Fit India movement.

“Therefore, it is important for us to try and adopt some kind of an exercise routine in our daily lives, be it yoga, be it sports, cycling, running, anything that helps us stay fit and adopt a more active lifestyle. So that was also part of this theme of cycling and encouraging Team India. I'm very happy that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was able to take this initiative and encourage the Indian community to participate in it,” Kumaran expressed.

--IANS

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