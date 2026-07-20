Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid continued Oppn ruckus; to reconvene on Tuesday

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the Opposition did not stop sloganeering even after repeated requests from the Chair. This marked the seventh adjournment of Monday.

As the House convened on Monday, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the proceedings were marked by chaos and relentless sloganeering from the Opposition benches.

Even after Jagdambika Pal in the Chair urged the Opposition MPs to maintain the decorum of the House, the parliamentarians continued with the sloganeering.

Earlier, Dilip Saikia in the Chair tried to bring the House in order; however, the din did not fade.

Saikia requested the members to be seated for the Lok Sabha to function smoothly and take up Zero Hour to discuss "significant issues" affecting the country.

"This behaviour is not good for democracy... Do you not want the House to function?" the Chair asked.

The Opposition, however, continued to raise slogans and create ruckus in the well of the House. Eventually, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 p.m.

The House was first adjourned till noon. After reconvening at noon, the proceedings ran for just seven minutes before the Lok Sabha was adjourned again amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12:30 p.m.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla assumed the proceedings of the House by paying homage to the former MPs who passed away.

Soon after that, the Opposition benches started sloganeering, creating chaos in the House.

Speaker Birla reiterated that peace be maintained and said, "The Parliament is the highest forum of democracy and time will be allotted to everyone to speak".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, said that amid global uncertainties, India requires the knowledge of experienced parliamentarians to ensure the Parliament functions smoothly, to facilitate meaningful discussions, and to foster a collective determination to advance the nation.

The Prime Minister further called on the parliamentarians to engage in productive debate and ensure that "every voice finds an opportunity".

"When arguments and evidence are solid, one can effectively convey their message even in a composed manner. I hope that the discussions in the House will benefit from such reasoning and evidence. May every voice have a chance to be heard, and may every concept receive due respect. I encourage all Members of Parliament to engage wholeheartedly in the proceedings of the House," he added.

--IANS

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