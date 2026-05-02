Loan fraud case: Delhi court extends Anil Ambani’s former aides ED custody till May 15

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of two former senior officials of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group — Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna — until May 15 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).

The Special Judge, PMLA, at the Rouse Avenue Courts allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea for custodial interrogation, extending the custody.

Jhunjhunwala and Bapna were produced before the Rouse Avenue Court following the expiration of their judicial custody. Jhunjhunwala was produced before the Court via video conferencing from jail due to his poor health. The Court directed the jail authorities to submit a report regarding Jhunjhunwala's health.

Jhunjhunwala and Bapna, close aides of industrialist Anil Ambani, were arrested by the ED in an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on multiple Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) registered on the basis of cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving group entities such as Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), where the two are suspected to have played key roles during their tenure.

Jhunjhunwala, who earlier served as Group Managing Director of the Reliance Group and Vice Chairman and Director of Reliance Capital Ltd, is alleged to have been among the key decision-makers in the functioning of RHFL and RCFL during the relevant period, sources said.

Bapna, who served as Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Capital Limited and Director of RHFL, is also alleged to have been involved in financial decisions under scrutiny.

The ED arrested the duo after finding their alleged involvement in the laundering of proceeds of crime linked to the suspected diversion and misuse of bank loan funds.

Earlier, the CBI registered a case against Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), Anil Ambani, unknown public servants and others on allegations of causing wrongful loss of Rs 3,750 crore to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

Anil Ambani was earlier questioned by the CBI in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group said Jhunjhunwala and Bapna are no longer associated with the group and are not presently working with any of its companies.

In a statement, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group said Jhunjhunwala had left in December 2019, while Bapna exited in September 2019, and that neither has any current association with group companies, including Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited.

--IANS

na/