Lizzo speaks up on her childhood insecurity

Los Angeles, June 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lizzo is walking down the memory lane, as she recollected her childhood. The singer spoke about her insecurities as a child.

She also shared that she was bad at playing the flute until she perfected it, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer told the Los Angeles Times, "I grew up feeling very annoyed. It was a huge insecurity of mine. I'm the baby in the family, and I played probably the most annoying instrument to be bad at. Hearing someone be bad at the flute is a nightmare. And I was bad for at least two years”.

But as Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) said, there's something "powerful" about overcoming those insecurities.

She further mentioned, “I've had that anxiety shadow me my whole life, and I think I'm healing something in myself, in my inner child, that I didn't even realize I'm healing”.

As per ‘People’, she also looked back on the criticisms and said that she has become immune to criticism over a period of time.

She said, “I've heard everything I could possibly hear about me, so nothing can bother me now. I've seen myself mashed up with Kamala Harris. I've seen me as a mannequin dummy. I've seen Chili's baby back ribs slathered across my face”.

"The general public, nine times out of 10, they think they're laughing at me. I'm like, 'Honey, I'm laughing with you laughing at me all the way to the bank’”.

Lizzo is aware that, as an outspoken Black woman, she faces public disparagement. "Black women get it even worse. I think that most of the criticisms and dislike for me are fatphobic and racist and sexist”, she shared.

"I'm a fat Black woman and I'm existing outside the parameters in which society thinks I should exist. I've always been a little too much, that's my personality. But I'm like, 'Am I too much or are you not enough?' I'd rather be annoying than invisible”, she added.

--IANS

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