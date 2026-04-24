Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike undergoes successful surgery as Slot provides recovery update

Liverpool, April 24 (IANS) English Football Club Liverpool's boss Arne Slot has provided a fresh update on the recovery of their premier striker Hugo Ekitike, who has been ruled out of the whole season due to an Achilles injury.

The forward ruptured his Achilles tendon during Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield earlier this month.

As a result, Ekitike is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines and will miss the rest of the season, along with this summer's World Cup with France.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Hugo Ekitike has undergone successful surgery and is on his path to recovery.

"The surgery went well. That's the first important step that he had to make. But I think in such a long rehab process, there are so many crucial steps to be made before you can actually say it's going to take that amount of months or that amount of months. It's going to take a long time," Slot told reporters on Friday ahead of the Cristal Palace clash.

"Everybody knows that if you call the first surgeon and ask him how long this injury is going to take, they will tell you multiple months. Then it all depends on how rehab goes. He's a very explosive player, so usually that's not helpful if you have this injury.

"But maybe he is the exception to that - we don't know yet. But the first and most important step is that the surgery went well and he can from now on work on his recovery, which is going to take a long time.

"He will be back stronger, as will all the others who have been injured for such a long time. If you look at Giovanni Leoni, I don't know if you once in a while see some Instagram posts from the club, this guy becomes a beast," he added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who are currently placed at fifth position in the points table with 55 points in 33 matches, will face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

--IANS

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