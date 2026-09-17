List of records broken and milestones achieved by Abhishek Sharma during blistering 108

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) India's star batter Abhishek Sharma ripped up the record books with a jaw-dropping knock in the third and final T20I of the series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

Abhishek put on a magical show with the bat, enthralled the Delhi fans with his fierce might, and put the Afghan bowlers to the sword. The southpaw smashed a 30-ball hundred and broke the long-standing record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, a record previously held by former captain Rohit Sharma, who had smoked a 35-ball hundred for the Men in Blue during a T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

The recently turned 26-year-old now also holds the record for the fastest century by any batter from a full-member nation, as well as the fastest century by anyone against a full-member nation. Zimbabwean veteran Sikandar Raza and New Zealand's Finn Allen jointly held the record for the fastest T20I ton by a full-member nation player, having both hit a ton off 33 balls.

Meanwhile, the record for the fastest ton against a full-member side was held by Allen, who hit a 33-ball hundred against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

Meanwhile, Abhishek broke several other records before being dismissed on 108 off 34 deliveries. He now holds the record for the most runs by an individual in the first six overs of a Men's T20I.

Abhishek slammed 76 off 22 balls in the powerplay, breaking the previous record held by Portugal's Kuldeep Gholiya, who scored 74 off 25 deliveries against Malta in 2023.

Meanwhile, he extended his record for the most T20I fifties off 20 balls or fewer, making it his sixth such occasion. This time, he brought up his fifty off 16 balls.

Abhishek has now slammed 10 centuries in T20 cricket, the joint most by an Indian in the shortest format. He has now levelled India legend Virat Kohli in this feat and needs one more hundred to become India's most prolific century-maker.

The 26-year-old slammed 11 sixes in the innings, taking his series sixes tally to 22. He has equalled his own record for most sixes in a T20I series for India, matching the 22 he smashed against England in 2025.

--IANS

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