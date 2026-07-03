Lindsay Lohan reflects on 'mistakes', expresses gratitude as she turns 40

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan is walking down the memory lane, as she looked back at her "mistakes". The actress shared that she feels "grateful for every chapter" of her life as she celebrated her 40th birthday.

The Mean Girls star reached the milestone on Thursday, and she marked the special by sharing a thoughtful post on Instagram.

She spoke about her past as a former child star and a troubled young actress and declared she's "no longer searching for who I am".

She wrote, "Grateful for every chapter that brought me here. For the lessons, the laughter, the love, the unexpected turns, and the people who’ve stood beside me through it all. This next decade feels different. More grounded. More intentional. More joyful. Here’s to family, friendship, new beginnings, and making the most beautiful memories yet. Thank you for all the birthday love”.

She also spoke about her rise to fame and the problems she faced in the past including legal issues and stints in rehabilitation.

She further mentioned, “I'm 40 now but I once was 30, grounded, fulfilled, full circle. This decade changed everything in the most meaningful ways. I got married, became a mother and understood a deeper kind of love, one that reshaped what truly matters. "Returning to Freakier Friday felt like a full-circle moment, a reminder of where I began and how much I've grown along the way. I'm no longer searching for who l am, I'm living it. Choosing family, choosing purpose, and creating a life that feels as good as it looks”.

She went on, “Everything moved fast, often faster than I could process. Mean Girls became a voice for a generation, Herbie: Fully Loaded carried me into something bigger, brighter, louder. There was success, attention, expectation, and underneath it, a girl still figuring herself out. I was learning through experience, through pressure, through mistakes, trying to hold onto who I was while the world decided who I should be”.

"There's still so much I want to create. Exciting stories, ones that connect with people and also make them laugh, stories that feel honest and moments that stay with people long after the screen fades. I'm building with intention now, in film, in business, in the life I'm creating. Choosing what aligns, what lasts, what matters”, she added.

--IANS

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