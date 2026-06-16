June 16, 2026 11:21 AM हिंदी

Lillete Dubey gives peek into her Australian getaway: Best kind of vacation

Lillete Dubey gives peek into her Australian getaway: Best kind of vacation

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Lillete Dubey has shared a glimpse of her holiday in Australia and documented her adventures, which she tagged as the "best kind of vacation".

She talked about her journey through the iconic Great Ocean Road and the famed Twelve Apostles, a ride aboard the historic Puffing Billy steam train, visits to Scienceworks and Melbourne Zoo.

She also revealed that her next destination is the breathtaking Great Barrier Reef.

“Down under in Australia! First pit stop… Melbourne… With all my girls big & small… Best kind of vacation! The Great ocean drive & the amazing 12 apostles ( now reduced to 8 already !) .. riding on the oldest working Steam train in the world .. Puffing Billy… discovering the marvels of the future at Science works,” Lillete said.

She added: “And the fauna special to the Aussies at the fab Melbourne Zoo… and a city as chilled as its friendly ! With awesome food all around… & a surprise catch up with family across the oceans... thanks cuz Anita and family for the hospitality... Next stop The Great Barrier Reef… Can’t wait!”

Talking about the 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by Raj Begum's music. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the story of Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and their eventual success, despite the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ashok Sharma replaces injured Yudhvir Singh in India A squad for 50-over tri-series

Ashok Sharma replaces injured Yudhvir Singh in India A squad for 50-over tri-series

Student group condemns forced retirement of teachers by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan

Student group condemns forced retirement of teachers by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan

Rajat Bedi posts rare moments from ‘Gadar’ 25-year celebration with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

Rajat Bedi posts rare moments from ‘Gadar’ 25-year celebration with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

D Imman tells dad: Thank you for being my guide, strength and inspiration! (Photo: D Imman/Instagram)

D Imman tells dad: Thank you for being my guide, strength and inspiration!

Vishal calls TN CM Vijay 'Darling' Chief Minister (Photo Credit: Vishal/X)

Vishal calls TN CM Vijay 'Darling' Chief Minister; says the word hasn’t changed from the time he has known Vijay from college!

SpaceX shares climb above $220, nears Microsoft in market capitalisation

SpaceX shares climb above $220, nears Microsoft in market capitalisation

Nora Fatehi cheers for Morocco as she attends her ‘1st game’ of FIFA World Cup

Nora Fatehi cheers for Morocco as she attends her ‘1st game’ of FIFA World Cup

Abhijeet Sawant says lending his voice to film heroes is an exciting part of playback singing

Abhijeet Sawant says lending his voice to film heroes is an exciting part of playback singing

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates life’s simple pleasures with ‘chotti chotti khushiyaan’

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates life’s simple pleasures with ‘chotti chotti khushiyaan’

India, France exploring stronger cooperation in tech, innovation under PM Modi's leadership: Goyal

India, France exploring stronger cooperation in tech, innovation under PM Modi's leadership: Piyush Goyal