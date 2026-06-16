Lillete Dubey gives peek into her Australian getaway: Best kind of vacation

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Lillete Dubey has shared a glimpse of her holiday in Australia and documented her adventures, which she tagged as the "best kind of vacation".

She talked about her journey through the iconic Great Ocean Road and the famed Twelve Apostles, a ride aboard the historic Puffing Billy steam train, visits to Scienceworks and Melbourne Zoo.

She also revealed that her next destination is the breathtaking Great Barrier Reef.

“Down under in Australia! First pit stop… Melbourne… With all my girls big & small… Best kind of vacation! The Great ocean drive & the amazing 12 apostles ( now reduced to 8 already !) .. riding on the oldest working Steam train in the world .. Puffing Billy… discovering the marvels of the future at Science works,” Lillete said.

She added: “And the fauna special to the Aussies at the fab Melbourne Zoo… and a city as chilled as its friendly ! With awesome food all around… & a surprise catch up with family across the oceans... thanks cuz Anita and family for the hospitality... Next stop The Great Barrier Reef… Can’t wait!”

Talking about the 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by Raj Begum's music. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the story of Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and their eventual success, despite the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

--IANS

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