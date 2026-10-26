Liechtenstein’s Prince Alois arrives in Gujarat during official India visit

Vadodara, Oct 26 (IANS) Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois and his wife, Princess Sofia, arrived in Gujarat on Monday as part of their ongoing state visit to India and were accorded a warm welcome at Vadodara Airport.

Gujarat’s Minister of State Prafulbhai Pansheriya and other senior government officials received the Prince and Princess. The convoy carrying the royal couple then departed from Vadodara Airport for a visit to a company in Manjusar.

Earlier in the day, Prince Alois arrived in Mumbai for the State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is accompanied by his wife, Princess Sofia, and a high-level official and business delegation comprising top industry leaders.

“A warm welcome to India! H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in Mumbai on a State Visit to India. He was received by Shri Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Protocol, Government of Maharashtra. India–Liechtenstein share warm and cordial relations, based on shared values,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

This is the second visit of Prince Alois to India in 2026, as he had earlier visited New Delhi in February to attend the AI Impact Summit. He had previously visited India in 2010 and 2018.

Prince Alois will be accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will call on him. Prince Alois will pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Prince Alois is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House on Tuesday, where they will discuss cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, and exchange views on regional and global developments, according to the MEA.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary will call on Prince Alois on Thursday.

Prince Alois will meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in his honour.

"The visit is expected to provide further impetus to the growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly since the operationalisation of the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and build partnerships in new areas of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.

--IANS

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