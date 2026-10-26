October 26, 2026 8:32 PM हिंदी

Liechtenstein Prince arrives in Delhi, set to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday

Liechtenstein Prince arrives in Delhi, set to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois arrived in New Delhi on Monday as part of his ongoing State Visit to India which aims at further strengthening bilateral ties.

Prince Alois arrived in the national capital from Gujarat's Vadodara. He was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) Jayant Singh at the airport.

“A new chapter in India–Liechtenstein engagement. H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi today, following his visit to Vadodara, as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. He was received by MoS Jayant Singh at the airport. The visit will provide renewed impetus to the bilateral relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Extending a warm welcome to Prince Alois, MoS Singh took to X and posted: “Following our earlier engagement at Davos, I look forward to further strengthening the warm and friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and advancing our shared interests through greater cooperation.”

Prince Alois arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as he began his State Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by his wife, Princess Sofia, and a high-level official and business delegation comprising top industry leaders.

“A warm welcome to India! H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in Mumbai on a State Visit to India. He was received by Shri Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Protocol, Government of Maharashtra. India–Liechtenstein share warm and cordial relations, based on shared values,” the MEA posted on X.

This is the second visit of Prince Alois to India in 2026, as he had earlier visited New Delhi in February to attend the AI Impact Summit. He had previously visited India in 2010 and 2018.

Prince Alois will be accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. He will pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and have a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Prince Alois is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House later on Tuesday, where they will discuss cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges besides also views on regional and global developments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary will call on Prince Alois on Tuesday.

Prince Alois will then meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in his honour.

"The visit is expected to provide further impetus to the growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly since the operationalisation of the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and build partnerships in new areas of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.

--IANS

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