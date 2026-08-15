PM Modi invokes Nehru, Netaji among icons who shaped India; calls for Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked the legacy of India's freedom fighters and nation-builders, including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh, urging citizens to draw inspiration from their ideals and contribute towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi recalled his earlier call for the 'Panch Pran' or Five Pledges, saying that these commitments have provided the country with the strength and self-confidence needed to move forward and achieve its objectives.

"I spoke about the 'Panch Pran' (Five Pledges) from the Red Fort. These Five Pledges have given the nation immense support to move forward with self-pride and with the strength to overcome and achieve our goals. We must continuously erase the mindset of servitude at every moment," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that the country's journey towards development and national progress should be guided by the vision and sacrifices of those who contributed to India's freedom struggle and nation-building.

"Taking inspiration from the India envisioned by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Jyotiba Phule -- let us move forward with inspiration from all of them. Come, let us repeat this resolve -- national interest above self, duty as our identity," he said.

The Prime Minister also called upon citizens to work towards achieving the vision of a Viskit Bharat collectively, stressing that the country has the time, opportunity and determination required to transform its aspirations into concrete achievements.

Calling upon the people to join hands in the effort to build Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said, "I want to tell all my fellow countrymen. Time is ours, opportunity is ours, resolve is ours -- come, let's turn dreams into resolve, forge a resolve of capability, and keep transforming into that capability."

"Har kadam ko vikas ka kadam banaye, kadam se kadam milaye, man se man milaye, lakshya se jude rahe. Ek deep se jale deep hazaaro, aao milke Viksit Bharat banaye (Let every step be a step towards progress; let us march in unison, unite our hearts, and remain steadfast in our goal. From one lamp, let thousands be lit -- come, let us join hands to build a Viksit Bharat)," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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