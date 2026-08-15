Jayasurya-starrer Operation Tral’s makers release first single ‘Jai Ho’ from film!

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) The makers of director Ratheesh Vega's eagerly awaited pan Indian action thriller 'Operation Tral', featuring Malayalam actor Jayasurya in the lead, have now released the first single from the film, titled 'Jai Ho', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The powerful patriotic track celebrates courage, pride and the spirit of the nation. Sung by acclaimed playback singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi and penned by Irshad Dalal, the song offers an energetic musical introduction to the world of the film.

The title ‘Jai Ho’ inevitably carries a familiar resonance for Indian audiences, bringing to mind A.R. Rahman’s globally celebrated song of the same name. Without directly drawing from that track, 'Operation Tral' gives the iconic phrase a new cinematic context, using it to channel a strong sense of patriotism and collective pride.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi brings his commanding and versatile voice to the song, adding to its high-energy patriotic mood. Sudhir delivers a track that matches the scale and intensity of 'Operation Tral'.

The lyrics, written by Irshad Dalal, capture the emotional and patriotic essence of the song, while the music and background have been composed by the film’s writer-director Ratheesh Vega.

Starring Jayasurya in the lead, Operation Tral is an investigative thriller set against the backdrop of national intelligence operations. Inspired by a notable encounter between Indian armed forces and terrorists in Tral, Jammu & Kashmir, the film combines action, intelligence operations and a strong patriotic narrative.

Jayasurya is joined by an ensemble cast featuring Murali Sharma, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Nandalal Krishnamoorthy, Rithika Singh, Kavya Shetty, Anson Paul, and Sirajudheen. The film also features Bollywood actors actors like Vikram Kochhar, Yash Pal Gera, Mir Sarwar, Chandan Bisht, Hansika Jangid, Vaani Dogra, Jai Thakore, Vijay Trivedi and Manhar Singh Trivia.

The film has been shot across multiple locations including Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kulu, Manali, Mussoorie and Ladakh. Operation Tral is gearing up for a worldwide release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, the film has Sunimol Joby as co-producer. Ratheesh Vega has handled the writing and direction, while also composing the music and background score. Cinematography for the film is by Najose and editing is by Shafeeque V.B.

The project design was by Noble Jacob while the production design was by Sajeesh Thamarassery. Art direction for the film has been handled by Suneesh Sodharan while costume design was by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya.

--IANS

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