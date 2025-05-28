Less knowledge is dangerous: Pramod Tiwari slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Congress leader Pramod Tiwari launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, demanding his immediate recall from an ongoing foreign delegation after his recent remarks on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tiwari accused Dubey of insulting India abroad and misrepresenting the country's unity and policies for political gains.

“He should be immediately recalled from the foreign delegation. He is showing other countries that we are not united. He lacks understanding and seems to have not even read (history) properly,” Tiwari said.

“Less knowledge is dangerous. Still, it seems that the foreign ministry did not brief him properly,” he added.

Tiwari further warned that no representative of the Indian government should tarnish the country’s image on foreign soil.

“On foreign soil, no representative of the government can insult India. He cannot speak against the policies of India. The policies of the current government, whether we agree or not, are the official policies of the country,” he emphasised.

The Congress MP stated that in his attempt to oppose the Congress, Dubey had crossed the line and ended up opposing the country itself.

“While opposing the Congress, he started opposing India. Because the government of that time was still the representative of the country. Legally, it is the representative of Mother India,” he said.

Dubey on Saturday targeted the Congress, alleging that it was under late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership that India agreed to international arbitration in 1968, which eventually led to the country ceding 828 square kms of the Rann of Kutch to Pakistan, despite winning the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Tiwari also critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for boosting ‘Made in India’ products.

"He has been in power for 11 years, who stopped him from making a new export-import policy?” said Tiwari.

“You are the first Prime Minister who goes abroad and campaigns for elections,” he added.

Tiwari also took aim at India’s growing trade imbalance with China.

“Why have you given permission to Beijing? Their imports are increasing, and our exports are hitting a low while imports from China are touching the sky. This is your government’s failed export-import policy,” he said.

On the issue of caste census, Tiwari credited Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for forcing the government to act.

“This is the third time Modi ji's government has bowed down before Rahul Gandhi. The LoP had said in Parliament that caste census should be done, and now it is being done. I salute Rahul Gandhi for this.”

--IANS

rs/rad