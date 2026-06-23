June 23, 2026 9:08 PM हिंदी

Legacy of Air India Flight 182 demands remembrance, also vigilance: Canadian PM

Legacy of Air India Flight 182 demands remembrance, also vigilance: Canadian PM

Ottawa, June 23 (IANS) Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday paid tribute to the victims of 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, emphasising on 'National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism' that the legacy of deadliest terrorist attack in country's history not only demands remembrance, but also vigilance.

“Forty-one years ago today, the bombing of Air India Flight 182 claimed 329 innocent lives, including 268 Canadians. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada’s history,” read a statement issued by Carney on Tuesday.

“On this National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we honour the victims of Flight 182 and all those who have lost their lives to acts of terrorism and violent extremism. We stand with the survivors, families, and communities who carry this loss,” he added.

Air India Flight 182 was en route from Montreal to Mumbai via London and Delhi when it was destroyed mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean on June 23, 1985, after a bomb exploded in its cargo hold.

“The legacy of Air India Flight 182 demands remembrance, but also vigilance. Canada’s government is confronting and condemning violent extremism in all its forms, with new legislation to defend the safety and security of Canadians, strengthen our national security institutions, and disrupt terrorist financing and support networks. We are supporting frontline community-based intervention programs and providing our security agencies with stronger tools to better detect, prevent, and disrupt terrorist activity,” the Canadian Prime Minister said.

“The first job of the government is to protect Canadians, and that will always be our mission and our focus,” he highlighted.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also paid homage to the victims of the deadly bombing and reaffirmed India's commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Today, on the 41st anniversary of Air India 182 ‘Kanishka’ bombing, we honour the memory of those who lost their precious lives in this horrific terror incident. Reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," EAM Jaishankar, currently on a two-day visit to Mongolia, posted on X.

–IANS

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