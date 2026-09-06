September 06, 2026 4:59 PM हिंदी

'Left some luggage in America': Oppn's swipe at RSS chief Bhagwat after VHP's Muslims garba ban in Maha

'Left some luggage in America': Oppn's swipe at RSS chief Bhagwat after VHP's Muslims garba ban in Maha

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Sunday took a jibe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying that he "might have left some of his luggage in America" after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced a ban on any Muslim participation in garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra.

The right-wing organisation has also called on organisers of the events to "verify and identify" the Hindu identity of participants.

The opposition's jibe was in reference to the RSS chief's remarks at the “One World, One Humanity” faith leaders’ conference in New York, where Bhagwat said that a Hindu who believes Muslims should have no place in India ceases to be a Hindu, asserting that Hindutva recognises the dignity of every human being and accepts different paths to the same truth.

Speaking to IANS, RJD MP Manoj Jha criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, saying: "It seems Mr Fadnavis has outsourced governance, as though the VHP will now oversee administration."

Referring to the RSS chief's speech in New York, he remarked: "Probably he left some of his luggage in America and, along with it, all those things that he spoke there have also been left behind in that country. He should bring that luggage back and make his people understand."

"Please don't mess with the character of this country," he added.

Shiv Sena-MP MP Sanjay Raut said: "Who says that Muslims cannot play Garba? People from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who have recently started presenting themselves as religious authorities, are making such statements."

Terming the 'Garba' as a "tradition" of the country, Raut asserted that Muslims have also made a significant contribution to India’s freedom struggle and cultural history.

Echoing a similar view as the RJD MP, he said: "Mohan Bhagwat ji travels abroad and speaks about how there should be no differences between Hindus and Muslims in our country, whether political, cultural or religious. He even said that any Hindu who believes Muslims should be driven out of India ceases to be a Hindu...and here people linked to him are resorting to all these."

Further, Raut urged the RSS chief to comment on the issue, saying: "Giving different statements in India and New York won't work."

Opposing the VHP's move, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said: "This is completely communal. Garba is a cultural festival, and anyone can participate in it. We strongly condemn this ban on Garba."

--IANS

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