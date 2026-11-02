Learjet with nine aboard crashes in Palm Beach County residential area

West Palm Beach (Florida), Nov 2 (IANS) A Learjet 60 business jet with nine people on board crashed in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

"A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 1. Nine people were on board," the FAA said in a statement.

"The aircraft departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas," the FAA said.

The FAA did not give the condition of those on board. Its standing guidance says the names and medical conditions of people on board general aviation aircraft come from local authorities.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates," the FAA statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was sending a team to the site.

"NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate Sunday's crash of a Learjet 60 airplane in Lake Worth Beach, Florida," the board said on X. "Investigators are arriving at the accident site today and tomorrow morning."

The NTSB said a media briefing would be held in West Palm Beach on Monday, with the time and location to be announced.

The FAA placed the crash near Cresthaven, while the NTSB referred to Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on X it was responding to an "Aircraft Incident."

"Military Trail between Cresthaven and 10th Avenue N closed to all traffic. Avoid the area. This will be an extended incident," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Palm Beach County later announced an "Emergency Road Closure On Military Trail, between 10th Avenue North and Purdy Lane/Alemeda Drive."

No official agency has said how many people were killed or injured, whether anyone on the ground was hurt, or how many homes were damaged. No agency has identified the operator of the aircraft or those on board.

No cause has been given. The NTSB typically issues a preliminary report within weeks of an accident, with a final report on probable cause taking longer.

Palm Beach County is home to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

The crash came two days before Tuesday's US midterm elections.

--IANS

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