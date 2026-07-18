Leaders hail successful launch of Vikram-1, say it reflects potential of India's space economy

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Congratulations poured in after Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, under Mission Aagaman, calling it a significant step forward in India's space ecosystem.

With the successful launch of Vikram-1, India scripted a historic chapter in its space journey, becoming only the third nation after the United States and China to have a private company capable of launching a rocket into orbit.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, in a post on X, extended heartfelt congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1.

"This landmark achievement marks a new chapter in India's space journey, showcasing the growing strength of our private space sector, advancing indigenous innovation, and reinforcing India's emergence as a global space power. The mission also reflects the immense potential of India's rapidly expanding space economy," the Vice President said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that with this successful launch, "India's space ambition reaches new horizon."

"Heartiest congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. A firm step towards realising Modi Ji's vision of making space more accessible, this innovation will further strengthen India's space sector, elevating its stature as a global leader," Shah posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful flight test of Vikram-1 marks a "significant step forward in strengthening India's private space ecosystem and expanding the horizons of innovation".

"This achievement reflects the talent of our young innovators, the growing capabilities of Indian enterprises and the impact of reforms that have opened new opportunities in the space sector. India's space story is witnessing a new era of collaboration, entrepreneurship and self-reliance, with the private sector playing an important role in driving this transformation," Singh said in a post on X.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, taking to social media, said, "Heartiest congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1 from Sriharikota. Skyroot Aerospace has become the first Indian private company to place an orbital rocket into space."

Nadda said that this marks a significant leap for the nation's space industry and makes India the third country in the world to achieve private orbital launch capability.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India is scripting a new chapter in space exploration and has taken a giant leap towards becoming a global leader in space technology. The nation is rapidly progressing from an Atmanirbhar Bharat towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal also extended heartfelt congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace for the "remarkable milestone" and said, "This historic achievement reflects the transformative space sector reforms under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, unleashing innovation, nurturing talent and strengthening India's entrepreneurial spirit. It also reflects the success of the 'Make in India' initiative & the Modi Government's efforts towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Goyal said that it is worth noting that Skyroot Aerospace operates from Hyderabad's GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park SEZ, which, he said, highlights the "growing strength of India's SEZ ecosystem in fostering world-class manufacturing, innovation and high-tech enterprises".

"Many congratulations to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team on this landmark achievement. Wishing them continued success as they propel India's space ambitions to even greater heights," Goyal added.

The landmark mission lifted off from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major milestone for India's rapidly expanding private space sector.

Named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme, the four-stage Vikram-1 launch vehicle is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services for small satellites.

The mission is also expected to strengthen India's position in the global commercial launch market.

The seven-storey rocket is headed for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of about 450 km. With the successful launch, India joined an exclusive group of nations where private companies have demonstrated orbital launch capability.

--IANS

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