Leaders across party lines call for sustained diplomatic engagement with Iran as Indian tankers cross Hormuz

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Leaders across party lines on Saturday welcomed Iran’s decision to allow Indian-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a positive development while emphasising the importance of continued diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

Government sources said that the vessel Shivalik is currently being escorted by the Indian Navy and is expected to reach an Indian port within the next two days. Mumbai or Kandla are being considered as likely destinations. The ship has already entered open sea and is sailing safely under the guidance of the Indian Navy.

Meanwhile, another vessel, Nanda Devi, is carrying more than 46,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is considered crucial for maintaining India’s energy supply chain, officials said.

The development comes after a high-level conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the continued flow of goods and energy supplies.

External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has also held several telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, amid the escalating tensions and conflict in West Asia.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, welcomed the decision but said the permission had come after India finally adopted a “clearer position” on the developments involving Iran.

“I welcome the permission that has been granted, but this permission came only after India finally took a stance regarding Iran. Please note that when the war broke out between Iran, Israel, and the US, no statement came from our side after the death of Khamenei,” Chaturvedi told IANS.

“When we expressed our outrage, it was regarding the way Khamenei ruled in Iran -- oppressive, objectionable, and fascist. We all know this, and we did not support it. But it is also true that he was a spiritual leader for the Shia community, and the fourth-largest Shia community exists in our own country. India and Iran have had relations for many years. Remaining silent on this matter -- when national sovereignty was violated, and Israel launched attacks even before a formal declaration of war -- cannot be considered correct,” she said.

She also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken with the Iranian President only recently.

“Our Prime Minister talked to the Iranian President just two days ago, which was very late. Hence, the ships are only being let out now, and it was not done before,” Chaturvedi said.

RJD MP, Manoj Kumar Jha, speaking to IANS, also welcomed the development, highlighting the importance of India’s diplomatic tradition and the recent diplomatic outreach by the government.

“India has a civilisational legacy. I am glad that in the past two days, S. Jaishankar has said he spoke five times with his counterparts, and the Prime Minister also spoke with the President of Iran. Sometimes, delays in diplomatic corridors lead to many complications. Nevertheless, this is progressing correctly, and hopefully normalisation will happen soon, because the crisis is visible,” Jha said.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed also expressed appreciation for Iran’s decision and described the move as reassuring for India during a difficult time.

“It is a very happy moment that Iran, as one of India’s oldest friends, has shown great support during this crisis by leaving two ships for us. This brings us relief, and we are grateful. Their support brings relief to us, and we are thankful,” he said.

BJP leader and Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman, Arun Chaturvedi, described the development as a diplomatic success for India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“Certainly, this is a major diplomatic success for India. Over the past few days, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has pursued a policy of ‘align to all,’ ensuring that our national interests are protected while maintaining dialogue and cooperation with everyone,” he said.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand also stressed the importance of safeguarding India’s interests while maintaining diplomatic relations with all sides.

“When a war is going on diplomatically, India should prioritise its own interests. The Samajwadi Party believes that the country’s interest comes first. Diplomatic dialogue should be maintained so that our relations with Iran and other countries remain strong, and these relationships should be upheld,” he said.

--IANS

sd/rad