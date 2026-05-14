Lawmakers debate over America's ability to rebuild manufacturing without higher costs

Washington, May 14 (IANS) The Senate’s conversation about American manufacturing quickly became a broader argument about China, tariffs, technology and the meaning of economic independence, as lawmakers and business leaders debated whether the United States can restore factory production without making life more expensive.

At a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing marking America’s 250th anniversary, Republicans and Democrats sharply disagreed over how to revive domestic manufacturing, protect small businesses and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains.

The hearing, titled “America 250: Industrialisation and the Rise of Small Manufacturers,” featured testimony from manufacturing executives, historians and economic experts who repeatedly stressed the importance of innovation, workforce training and federal support for smaller firms.

Senator Jon Husted of Ohio, who chaired the hearing, described manufacturing as the backbone of the American economy and said the sector continues to drive innovation and wage growth.

“Manufacturing matters,” Husted said. “Manufacturing drives new capital investment and innovation, which raises take-home pay for all Americans.”

Husted said manufacturing accounts for only 12 per cent of the US economy but finances 55 per cent of American research and development spending. He also noted that 98 per cent of manufacturing firms in the country are small businesses employing fewer than 500 workers.

But Democratic Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts used the hearing to criticise President Donald Trump’s trade and economic policies, arguing that tariffs and cuts to federal programmes were hurting small manufacturers.

“Trump’s tariff taxes are making it harder and harder for small manufacturers to compete,” Markey said. “For too many small US manufacturers, MAGA stands for manufacturers are going abroad.”

Markey said the United States had lost 80,000 manufacturing jobs since January 20, 2025, and warned that rising energy prices and higher raw material costs were placing additional pressure on businesses and consumers.

Several witnesses described the tension between promoting “Made in America” production and maintaining affordable prices for consumers.

Bill Zoeller, chief executive officer of Kentucky-based Zoller Pump Company, told senators his company supports domestic manufacturing but still relies on imported machinery from Germany to expand production capacity in the United States.

“In order to increase capacity in the US, I believe that we’re going to need equipment to do that, and some of that equipment is just not made here,” Zoeller said.

Zoeller said Chinese knockoffs of his company’s products were undercutting prices by about 40 per cent. He credited federal trademark enforcement for helping stop counterfeit imports that copied his company’s products and branding.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky warned that tariffs on industrial equipment could slow efforts to expand domestic manufacturing.

“We want to make things in America, but if you tariff the things that we need, we’re going to have a problem,” Paul said.

Edward Hill of the Ohio Manufacturing Institute argued that productivity gains and technological innovation were essential if the US hoped to compete globally while keeping costs manageable.

“Productivity is the sword that cuts the Gordian knot,” Hill said, while cautioning that many smaller manufacturers lack the resources needed to integrate advanced technologies such as AI and Industry 4.0 systems into their operations.

Hill also defended federal investment in research and technology partnerships, comparing modern industrial policy efforts to the manufacturing systems first encouraged under President George Washington.

--IANS

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