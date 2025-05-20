Lauren Gottlieb says 'Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars opened doors for Indian dance worldwide

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb says performing on the song “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster ‘RRR’ at the Oscars was a powerful moment that boosted global visibility for Indian dance. She feels it marked a historic shift in recognition for Indian culture and hopes it paves the way for more global appreciation.

Asked what impact her Oscars performance had on global recognition of Indian dance, Lauren told IANS: “Visibility is everything. As massive as Bollywood already is, with its global reach and dedicated audience, there are still so many people who hadn’t experienced something like RRR or Naatu Naatu until that moment.

She added: “So to bring that energy, that culture, and that kind of Indian dance to the Oscars stage was a huge visual treat for anyone seeing it for the first time.”

Lauren also spoke about “Naatu Naatu” winning Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

“And the fact that 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song? That was such a powerful, historic moment. I couldn’t be more proud to have been part of it. It felt like a real shift in recognition for Indian cinema and dance, and I hope it opens the door even wider for more stories, more artists, and more celebration of our culture on global platforms,” she said.

The song “Naatu Naatu” made history as it went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

“RRR” is an epic historical action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan as fictionalised versions of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris among many others. The film serves as a fictional tribute to the revolutionaries and their fight against oppression.

--IANS

dc/