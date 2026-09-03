Lauren Gottlieb gives ‘two thumbs up’ to Rebel Kid for ‘pursuing a new chapter’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb, who is known for her performances in the ABCD franchise along with songs such as “Tattoo,” “Mercy” and “Dance Like,” has voiced her support for Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, for her decision to move to New York and pursue a new chapter.

In 2017, Lauren made a similar move to New York, enrolling in acting school and opening herself up to new possibilities, both personally and professionally.

“Growing up, all I wanted was to become a world-recognized dancer, actor, performer and entrepreneur. I wanted to make it on the biggest stage possible, and eventually I was living that dream. But after years of working nonstop, I realized I had built this incredible career without really building a life outside of it. I didn’t even know who I was without my work.

“I had always dreamed of going to acting school in New York, and I knew there were other parts of myself and my life I needed to explore. It takes tremendous faith in yourself to walk away when everything is going well, to trust that what you’ve built will still be there and that you can come back as an even more evolved version of yourself.”

She added: “When your heart is pulling you toward something, you have to be brave enough to listen. What’s meant for you isn’t going to disappear just because you took the time to grow.”

That’s why Lauren was so proud to see Apoorva make this decision for herself.

“And especially to hear how eloquently she’s spoken about it. So many people can relate to knowing there’s more of yourself, and more of life, you want to explore. It takes courage to actually follow that instinct, and I give her two very big thumbs up for trusting herself and going for it.”

Regarding Lauren, after her debut in 2013, she was seen as a runner-up on the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, alongside choreographer and partner Punit Pathak. She also judged the show's eighth season.

In 2016, Lauren made her Punjabi debut with Ambarsariya and was last seen in the 2025 film Single Salma, which stars Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade in the lead role.

--IANS

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