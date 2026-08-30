Laura Dern to honour George Clooney with her speech for actor’s Lifetime Achievement award at Venice Film Fest

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) The Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern, who is known for her work in ‘Jay Kelly’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘Inland Empire’, is set to give the Laudatio speech honouring the Hollywood star George Clooney at the upcoming edition of the Venice Film Festival.

The organisers of the Venice Film Festival made the announcement on the official website of the film fest on Sunday.

The said in a statement, “Academy Award winner Laura Dern will give the Laudatio honoring George Clooney, on the occasion of the awarding of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to the American actor and director, on Wednesday September 2nd in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema (Lido di Venezia), during the Opening Ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia”.

In 2025, Laura was part of the cast of ‘Jay Kelly’ helmed by Noah Baumbach, in competition at the 82nd in Venice, starring George Clooney. Previously, the actress attended the Venice Film Festival multiple times with ‘Haunted Summer’ directed by Ivan Passer, ‘October Sky’ helmed by Joe Johnston, ‘Inland Empire’ on the occasion of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to David Lynch, ‘Marriage Story’ directed by Noah Baumbach, for which she went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and more recently with ‘The Son’ helmed by Florian Zeller.

George Clooney is one of the most influential stars in Hollywood. He gained widespread recognition through the television series ER before becoming a major film star. Clooney has appeared in popular movies such as Ocean’s Eleven, Up in the Air, Syriana, and The Descendants. He has won Academy Awards for his acting and producing work and has also directed several films. Beyond entertainment, he is involved in humanitarian causes and has supported efforts related to global crises and social justice.

--IANS

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