NDA govt’s ‘last days’ being counted: MA Baby

Agartala, Aug 25 (IANS) Communist Party of India‑Marxist (CPI‑M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Tuesday said that, in view of recent political developments in the country and what he termed the “misrule” of the BJP‑led NDA government, the Left parties are emerging as a powerful political force in India.

He said controversies, disruptions, and alleged corruption surrounding examinations, including the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET), and subsequent student agitations forced former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.

“The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played a significant role in the recent student movement in Delhi and various parts of the country. But the SFI, AISF, AISA and such other organisations also played an important role,” Baby told the media.

He added that in another important political development, the BJP lost the crucial Assembly by‑election in Bankipur, Bihar.

The constituency had remained a stronghold of the BJP for three decades and was vacated by the party’s National President Nitin Nabin.

The CPI‑M General Secretary said that, considering these developments, it is evident that the last days of the BJP‑led NDA government are being counted. “The RSS‑controlled BJP‑led government at the Centre is losing the support of the masses,” Baby claimed after arriving in Tripura.

He said that the recent student movement and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan constituted the first such instance, while the BJP’s defeat in the Bankipur by‑election was the second.

“Movements by workers, farmers, students and youths across the country, along with the BJP’s recent electoral setbacks, prove that the last days of the Modi government are approaching. The role of the Left parties in providing political resistance will increase further,” Baby said.

Immediately after he arrived in the state, Baby participated in a meeting with members of the CPI‑M state secretariat. He is also scheduled to attend a meeting of the party’s state committee.

The CPI‑M General Secretary’s second visit to Tripura in two months assumes significance in view of the upcoming elections to Village Committees, equivalent to Gram Panchayats, in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), as well as the urban local body elections across the state.

--IANS

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