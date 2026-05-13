Lara Dutta wishes Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his 70th birthday, shares heartwarming moments

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Lara Dutta took to her social media account to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, fondly known as Gurudev, on his 70th birthday on the 13th of May.

Alongside a series of warm moments spent with him over the years and under his guidance, Lara shared an emotional note expressing her gratitude and admiration.

Sharing the post, Lara wrote, “Happy 70th Birthday Gurudev!!! Always the happiest in your presence! May you live a looonnggg life and may we be blessed and fortunate enough to exist in your shadow.”

The carousel features a beautiful picture of Lara dressed in an elegant traditional outfit, smiling as she sits beside Gurudev.

In another picture, Lara was seen sharing a candid and joyful moment with Gurudev alongside her daughter.

The final picture featured Lara posing with Gurudev from a throwback moment.

Actress Lara Dutta, who was last seen in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’, has always spoken about spirituality and humanity.

The actress' throwback video wherein she was seen speaking about navigating the world while being a beautiful person, had gone viral over social media a few weeks ago.

An old clip showed veteran actress Waheeda Rehman asking her if it’s difficult to be a beautiful person.

Responding to the same, Lara Dutta was heard saying, “Ma'am, as someone else down this line, one of my contestants said, beauty lies within you. And I think that if you are a beautiful person from inside, if you have belief in yourself, if you trust yourself, and you have confidence and determination to fight the odds, the stamina to last forever, conviction from within and a dream to be victorious, that makes you a beautiful person, and it's not that difficult”.

For the uninitiated, Lara Dutta won the title of Miss Universe on May 12, 2000, and has been a part of Bollywood for over two decades.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ where she reunites with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after their superhit movie Bhaagam Bhaag.

–IANS

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