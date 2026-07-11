Lamine Yamal says France should fear Spain ahead of World Cup semi-final

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Spain teenager Lamine Yamal has turned up the heat ahead of Tuesday's FIFA World Cup semi-final against France, declaring that Didier Deschamps' side should be the ones fearing Spain as the European champions prepare for another heavyweight showdown with Kylian Mbappe's team.

Yamal made bold comments after playing a key role in Spain's 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium. This victory set up an exciting match against France in Dallas on July 14. Fresh from another Player of the Match performance, the Barcelona winger said this was the match everyone had expected since the tournament began.

"We're really excited. When the World Cup started, we all wanted this match. I think we're the two best teams in the tournament."

The 18-year-old stressed that Spain would maintain their attacking style, even against one of the tournament favorites.

"I expect a team that comes at us, but not for the entire match. We'll play the way we know how."

Yamal then sent a strong message to France, highlighting Spain's recent success in their rivalry.

"I think that if France has to fear anyone, it's us because we’ve knocked them out before."

He referred to Spain's thrilling 2-1 win over France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final, where a 16-year-old Yamal made his mark with a stunning long-range goal, followed by Dani Olmo sealing the comeback. Spain later won the European title, and Yamal believes those memories should boost his team's confidence for this important game.

Despite scoring only once in this World Cup, Yamal said personal achievements are less important than team success.

"It doesn't frustrate me. I won the Euros scoring just one goal. As long as we keep advancing, I'll be very happy. The team is what matters."

When asked if he would like to create another memorable moment against France, the young player responded:

"Hopefully I can do it again. I really want to."

Tuesday's semi-final will also feature one of football's biggest individual matchups, with Yamal facing France captain Kylian Mbappe. The French star has been in excellent form, sharing the Golden Boot lead with Lionel Messi after scoring eight goals and providing three assists in five matches. Meanwhile, Yamal has emerged as Spain's main playmaker through his dribbling, movement, and vision.

But Yamal insisted that reputations won't affect Spain's game plan.

"We have no fear. We’ve beaten France in the last two games."

"We're very happy to be in the semis. We've been much better. All the other teams are behind us. We came here to win, and that's all that matters."

"They should be afraid of us. We've beaten them twice. We're not afraid of them. I think we're the two best teams."

--IANS

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