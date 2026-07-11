PM Modi holds talks with Christopher Luxon, India-New Zealand ties elevated to Strategic Partnership

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Saturday held wide-ranging bilateral talks in Auckland, agreeing to elevate India-New Zealand relations to a Strategic Partnership while reviewing cooperation across key sectors, including trade, defence, education, sports and culture.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening bilateral engagement.

Sharing details of the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging and productive talks with PM @chrisluxonmp, covering trade & commerce, defence & security, education, sports, culture and other key areas of cooperation. In a significant step, both leaders decided to elevate the bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership.”

The two leaders also discussed the India–New Zealand FTA and exchanged views on major regional and global developments.

“The meeting culminated in the exchange of several MoUs and cooperation arrangements spanning defence, disaster management, tourism, sport and animal husbandry, further strengthening the dynamic India-New Zealand partnership,” Jaiswal stated.

During the talks, PM Modi thanked Luxon for personally receiving him at the airport on Friday evening, describing it as a special gesture that reflected the warmth of the relationship between the two countries.

“Last night, your coming to the airport to receive me was a very special gesture, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for that. Your ministers were with me throughout, and I truly appreciate it,” PM Modi said.

“For me, it is a matter of great happiness that after 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to New Zealand. By organising these events in your economic capital, you have created a new momentum and given fresh strength to India-New Zealand ties. I am thankful to you,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said the enthusiastic welcome and affection shown by the people of New Zealand, particularly the Indian diaspora, had made the visit especially memorable.

“Coming here and witnessing the love that the people of New Zealand have for India can make anyone emotional. It is truly heart-touching. This is one of the historic moments in our relationship, which will give new momentum and new energy to our friendship and bilateral ties,” he said.

Following the talks, Luxon highlighted the growing economic partnership between the two countries, particularly the ongoing negotiations on the proposed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, Luxon said, “New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to us working together to grow our economies. That’s what we’re doing through our free trade agreement, which will eliminate tariffs on 57 per cent of everything we sell to India on day one.”

PM Modi is on the final leg of his three-nation tour, with his visit marking the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

--IANS

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