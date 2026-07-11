July 11, 2026 6:15 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Merino's late winner sends Spain past Belgium into semifinals

Merino's late winner sends Spain past Belgium into World Cup semifinals (Credit: X/FIFA World Cup)

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Substitute Mikel Merino scored a late winner for the second consecutive match as Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 here on Friday to book its first FIFA World Cup semifinal appearance since 2010, setting up a last-four clash against France in Dallas next Tuesday.

Merino had also come off the bench to score the winner in Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, while the Red Devils cruised past co-host the United States 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals, reported Xinhua.

Spain opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Fabian Ruiz fired home the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had parried Dani Olmo's first-time effort from Pedro Porro's low cross following a run by Lamine Yamal.

The Red Devils equalized in the 41st minute after Timothy Castagne delivered a cross from the right and Charles De Ketelaere rose ahead of Pau Cubarsi to head past Unai Simon, ending La Roja's run of six consecutive clean sheets at the FIFA World Cup.

De Ketelaere's goal also ended Simon's World Cup record of 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.

Belgium suffered a setback in the 71st minute when Courtois was forced off injured after making his 21st FIFA World Cup appearance, the second-most among goalkeepers behind Germany's Manuel Neuer (23).

Merino struck the decisive goal in the 88th minute, just two minutes after coming on as a substitute. Belgium substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort, allowing the Spanish midfielder to pounce on the loose ball from close range.

La Roja held on for the 2-1 victory to return to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

The victory extended Spain's unbeaten run in regular time to 36 matches, dating back to their 0-1 friendly defeat to Colombia in 2024.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Merino's late winner sends Spain past Belgium into World Cup semifinals (Credit: X/FIFA World Cup)

FIFA WC: Merino's late winner sends Spain past Belgium into semifinals

Bengaluru Blasters beat Coastal Kings Mangaluru to enter the final of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Bengaluru Blasters beat Coastal Kings Mangaluru to enter final

Kolkata Thunder Blades edge past Pune Jaguars 8-7; Dabang Delhi beat UP Prometheans 9-6 in Day 2 matches in Season 7 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Panaji, Goa on Friday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Kolkata Thunder Blades edge past Pune Jaguars 8-7; Dabang Delhi beat UP Prometheans 9-6

Shubman Gill joins Anjali & Sachin Tendulkar in Royal Box at Centre Court to watch Wimbledon men's singles semifinals on Friday. Photo credit: @Shubman Gill/X

Wimbledon: Shubman Gill joins Anjali & Sachin Tendulkar in Royal Box at Centre Court

England fight back after Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma fifties, leave historic Test at Lord's in balance in London on Friday. Photo credit: IANS/@BCCI

One-off Test: England fight back after Smriti, Harmanpreet, Deepti fifties, leave historic game in balance (Ld)

India discusses strengthening relations with premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

India discusses strengthening relations with premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

Jannik Sinner stuns Novak Djokovic to storm into second successive final at the Wimbledon in London on Friday. Photo credit: ATP

Wimbledon: Sinner stuns Djokovic to storm into second successive final at All-England

Kranti Gaud removes Tammy Beaumont as England reach 21/1, trail India by 264 runs at the end of the opening day of the One-off Test at Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: IANS/@BCCI

One-off Test: Gaud removes Beaumont as England reach 21/1, trail India by 264 runs

Hyderabad E-Champions set up summit clash with EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds in Qualifier 2 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 Season 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: TG20

TG20 Season 1: Hyderabad E-Champions set up summit clash with Khammam Aces

Jonita Gandhi pens note of gratitude to 'Idhayam Murali' unit for trusting her with the character of 'Geetha Miss' (Photo: Jonita Gandhi/Instagram)

Jonita Gandhi pens note of gratitude to 'Idhayam Murali' unit for trusting her with the character of 'Geetha Miss'