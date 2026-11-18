Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, who plays the formidable Beena Tripathi in the crime thriller series ‘Mirzapur’, says what makes her character stand apart is her ability to understand people's weaknesses and use them to her advantage.

Describing Beena as the real puppeteer who quietly runs the game while the men engage in ego clashes and battles for power, Rasika said she finds the character extremely unpredictable.

She also credited writer Puneet Krishna for creating a layered woman whose vulnerability, pain, grief and lost love offer a deeper understanding of how Beena became the ruthless force she is.

Asked if she thinks that somewhere Beena is actually one of the strongest players in Mirzapur and what makes her power different from the others, Rasike told IANS: “I had never read a woman like this before. And Puneet has done a fantastic job of writing this character.

"And I feel only he can write her, you know, and I'm so excited to see what he has to offer for Bina every season. And I have been so thrilled and amazed by what he writes for her. It's extremely unpredictable, just like Beena is, because you just don't know what she's going to do next.”

“And that's been the joy of playing this character. She's really the puppeteer. She really knows what is whose Achilles' heel, and what is whose weakness and how she can play that to her advantage.”

The actress added: “And the film sort of beautifully gives her a context and gives this kind of personal context and a backstory, right? Where you kind of find out how Bina became Bina, and the pain and the grief and the lost love that sort of she's dealing with, which makes her this person who's ruthless. So you get to see the vulnerable side of her also.”

Rasika says she totally enjoys being beena every season.

“And I think she's really the person who knows how to play the men, you know, so she's sort of watching these men who are having ego clashes with each other and resorting to all sorts of things to resort to to sort of get the gaddhi. But she's sort of really sitting quietly in the background and running the whole game. So I really enjoy that. And that's what's different about her from the men.”

--IANS

dc/