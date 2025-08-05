Lady Gaga pens her new song for fan-favourite OTT series ‘Wednesday’

August 05, 2025 8:22 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga is all set to dole out her new song. The singer-actress has penned the new song, ‘Dead Dance’, for season two of ‘Wednesday’ and will drop a theatrical music video to boot.

She is also confirmed to guest star as Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic Nevermore Academy teacher whose mysterious past entwines with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In true Lady Gaga fashion, she’s not showing up empty-handed. The singer-songwriter has recorded a brand-new track, slated to drop alongside her appearance. The news was first reported by ‘Variety’.

Co-written with her Mayhem collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the single is expected to arrive next month with a suitably twisted video release. Fuelling speculation around Lady Gaga’s role, she and ‘Wednesday’ director Tim Burton were recently spotted filming on Mexico’s infamous Island of the Dolls, a creepy locale littered with disfigured dolls and ghostly lore.

Burton praised Gaga, as he said, “She’s such an artist, working with her is endlessly inspiring”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lady Gaga was notably absent from the London premiere last week due to her ongoing Mayhem Ball tour.

The Netflix series returns in two parts, premiering August 6 and September 3. Lady Gaga told Entertainment Weekly magazine of her role earlier this year, “I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show. I want to keep it extra secret - but I love Jenna and I really had an amazing time”.

Her cameo in season two comes after the viral dance from the show set to Gaga's 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’.

Earlier, Lady Gaga stunned the audience when she pulled off a neat trick during her performance on stage. The singer brought the magic and dazzle to Netflix’s Tudum as she performed her songs ‘Zombieboy’ and ‘Bloody Mary’ along with some creepy dancers at the event.

