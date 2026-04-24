April 24, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

La Liga: Villarreal held, Levante and Rayo earn key wins

La Liga: Villarreal held, Levante and Rayo earn key wins

Madrid, April 24 (IANS) Villarreal strengthened its hold on third place in La Liga with a 1-1 draw away to bottom side Oviedo, which produced another battling display but remains six points from safety.

Nicolas Pepe put Villarreal ahead with a retaken penalty after Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell had saved his first effort, but Ilyas Chaira leveled in the 68th minute after a smart assist from Alberto Reina.

Ayoze Perez hit the woodwork for Villarreal in the closing minutes, but the draw still left the east-coast side five points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid, reports Xinhua.

Ivan Romero scored twice as Levante beat Sevilla 2-0 at home in a key game in the relegation battle.

Romero's first goal was a powerful shot, and his second finished off a counterattack in injury time to end Sevilla's hopes after the visitors failed to register a shot on target.

Sergio Camello's 86th-minute goal gave Rayo Vallecano three vital points in a 1-0 home win over Espanyol, which still has not won a game in 2026.

The Barcelona-based side had a chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot, but Rayo goalkeeper Sergio Cardenas saved Kike Garcia's powerful 72nd-minute spot kick.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1, Athletic Club won 1-0 at home to Osasuna, Real Betis triumphed 3-2 away to Girona, and Mallorca and Valencia drew 1-1.

Wednesday's three games saw FC Barcelona win 1-0 at home to Celta Vigo to stay nine points clear at the top of La Liga, Elche defeat Atletico Madrid 3-2, and Getafe take advantage of Real Sociedad's Copa del Rey hangover to claim a 1-0 win in San Sebastian. That match was decided by an own goal, with Getafe failing to register a shot on target.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Govt disburses Rs 7,981 crore to over 75 lakh scheduled caste beneficiaries in FY26

Govt disburses Rs 7,981 crore to over 75 lakh scheduled caste beneficiaries in FY26

'Intensity of MI-CSK rivalry brought the best in me': Samson

'Intensity of MI-CSK rivalry brought the best in me': Samson

Anupam Kher pens note for late King of Pop Michael Jackson: You were an experience

Anupam Kher pens note for late King of Pop Michael Jackson: You were an experience

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his weekly reset with Sunday rides, coffee breaks

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his weekly reset with Sunday rides, coffee breaks

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Pakistan forces disappear three more civilians in Balochistan: Rights group

Pakistan forces disappear three more civilians in Balochistan: Rights group

Salman Khan shares glimpse of Vamshi Paidipally mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

Salman Khan shares glimpse from Vamshi Paidipally film's mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

I thought we found rhythm after Ahmedabad win, but we lost it: Jayawardene

I thought we found rhythm after Ahmedabad win, but we lost it: MI coach Jayawardene

Gold and silver prices slip nearly 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions

Gold and silver prices slip nearly 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions

Abhay Deol says he added impromptu dialogues to a ‘no-dialogue’ ‘Dev D’ scene, impressed Anurag Kashyap

Abhay Deol says he added impromptu dialogues to a ‘no-dialogue’ scene in ‘Dev D’, impressed Anurag Kashyap