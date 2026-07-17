'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ actress Parakh Madan reveals why she chooses health over unrealistic beauty expectations

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ actress Parakh Madan revealed why she chooses health and authenticity over unrealistic beauty expectations.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared that she feels social media filters are creating unrealistic expectations among young people. Parakh stated, “When you can erase every pore or change your features with one swipe, you aren’t just editing a picture—you’re distorting your relationship with reality.”

She urges people to embrace themselves as they are. “Our value lies in our health, our energy, and our authenticity, not in matching a flawless screen illusion. Don’t let an algorithm designed to keep you hooked and insecure decide your self-worth.”

The actress also shared her monsoon skincare routine. “High humidity can suffocate your skin and make it pale and greasy. To combat this, I use water-based moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and a mattifying sunscreen to keep my skin hydrated without making it look oily.”

Parakh further said she believes in striking the right balance between modern science and traditional remedies. “Professional products offer targeted science, while homemade remedies provide gentle, time-tested nourishment. Double cleansing at the end of a workday is a must. I follow it with a toner, a soothing gel-based moisturizer, and once a week I use a homemade face pack made of yoghurt, honey and turmeric.”

“Beauty is a reflection of vibrant inner health. When your body is nourished, your mind is at peace, and your spirit is cared for, a natural radiance happens that no amount of makeup or styling can replicate. It’s an energy you project,” she explains.

In the StarPlus show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2,’ Parakh Madan plays the role of Niyati Oberoi. The show is a sequel and reboot of the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay have returned to reprise their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani in the series.

Parakh Madan has appeared in several popular Hindi television shows. She made her debut with “Saathii Re — Saat Kadam... Saat Janam,” where she played the female lead, Suman. She later appeared in shows like “Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum,” “Monica Mogre – Case Files,” “Piya Ka Ghar,” “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,” “Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati,” “Savdhaan India,” “Tumhari Paakhi,” “Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke,” “Kalash – Ek Vishwaas,” “Qurbaan Hua,” and “Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.”

--IANS

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