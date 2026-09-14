Kylie Minogue participates in ‘80s photo trend’, shares real picture from 80s film set

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Singer-actress Kylie Minogue is not really a fan of AI, and has refused to participate in the latest social media trend of sharing AI-generated art of the 1980s. However, she didn’t disappoint her followers, as she shared something far more real.

On Sunday, the actress-singer took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself from the 80s on a film set. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on a make-up chair while holding a drink as the camera crew prepares for the take.

She wrote in the caption, “Seeing lots of 80s on my feed… here’s one from the actual 80s on set. I Should Be So Lucky. Awwww”.

Her followers took to the comments section of the post, and lauded her for going against the “AI slop”, a term used to describe low-quality, mass-produced digital content generated by artificial intelligence that lacks real effort, meaning, or practical value.

One user wrote, “Kylie really said, ‘No need for ai’”.

Another user wrote, “Love how you posted an actual photo from the 80’s instead of using AI!”.

A third user wrote, “Thank you, anti-AI queen”.

Another user wrote, “I prefer this a lot more to the AI slop”.

The latest trend involves creating AI art using real pictures morphed over 80s styled elements of neon, the high-fashion, and 80s synth-pop.

The current trend has also raised concerns over the effect of the trend on the environment given AI data centres need huge amounts of water to keep the system cool in order to process the requests. The trend by its virtue involves a spike in consumption leading to more usage of water in data centres.

--IANS

aa/